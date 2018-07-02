Splendour change: The Presets are in but who's not coming?

The Presets are an Australian electronic music duo of Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes.

ELECTRONIC dance masters The Presets have been added to the Splendour in the Grass 2018 line up.

In 2008, The Presets lit up the music world with the release of their chart-topping LP Apocalypso, with in excess of Triple Platinum sales in Australia and featuring four hit singles, including the dance-inducing My People. Setting new standards for dance music in Australia, the boys went on to win five ARIA awards including Album of the Year, as well as the coveted J Award for Album of The Year.

The duo recently dropped their first new tracks in four years: Do What You Want, 14U+14ME, and Downtown Shutdown have been blowing up the triple j airwaves, and form part of their highly anticipated fourth album HI VIZ, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes chart.

To listen to more of their new music, tune into triple j's Live at the Wireless tonight at 8pm, for a broadcast of their recent show at The Forum in Melbourne.

Chromeo is out

Artwork for Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo's 2018 release Head Over heels.

Splendour in the Grass received news that Chromeo is no longer able to make it to Australia for Splendour in the Grass 2018 and their sideshow dates.

They sent a message to Splendour ticket holders apologising for the cancellation but offered no reason for it besides their "health and wellbeing".

"We are truly sorry to announce that our upcoming July shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Splendour In The Grass have been cancelled," they said.

"It's been so long since we've visited you last and we were so excited to play for you.

"Unfortunately, the rigors of our touring schedule have caught up with us and we need to prioritise our health and wellbeing.

"We're being told that this period would be best served as a time to rest. This was not an easy call to make. We hope you understand.

"Please know that we're doing everything we can to reschedule our time in Australia. We will see you all soon."