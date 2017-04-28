Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

DID you miss on Splendour tickets and want to help those affected by the recent floods in the Northern Rivers? You still have a chance to do both.

Splendour in the Grass has announced that 50 special Flood Reflief Gold Passes will be auctioned via splendourinthegrass.com from Tuesday, May 2, to Friday, May 5.

These passes are not available to the general public except for this one time release.

100% of the net proceeds raised by the auction of these 50 x Flood Relief Gold Passes will be donated to the following flood appeals.

Splendour in the Grass co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco highlighted that it was just the day after Splendour announced its 2017 line-up that the Northern Rivers was devastated by flooding in the wake of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"While the flood waters have now subsided and the clean up is underway, the impact that this unprecedented weather event has had on communities across the Lismore, Byron and Tweed Shires is incalculable.

"Splendour is proud to call Northern NSW home and many of our event team live and operate businesses across the Lismore, Byron and Tweed Shires.

"It has been heartbreaking to see the flood damage on such a huge scale and also to hear so many stories of loss. We hope that this fundraising initiative will provide assistance to those who need it most," Ducrou and Piticco said.

How to get them

Flood Relief Gold Pass holders will mean enjoying Splendour in the Grass 2017 in style.

The passes will include access to Splendour's Gold Bar (VIP vibes), Amphitheatre side of stage viewing and also the Golden View Bar, overlooking all the main stage action.

The auction will run each day from 9am to 9pm, with a fresh batch of Flood Relief Gold Passes to be released each morning, each with a $500 reserve.

Auction winners will be advised each night.

These passes will be 18+ and for the event only.

They are also not transferable.

People interested will have to enter your full name (as on ID) and date of birth when they bid.

Onsite camping is no longer available but winners can check out other accommodation options.

Who will get the money

Splendour organisers confirmed that three organisation will be benefited by the fundraiser:

1. Byron Shire - Mullumbimby & District Neighbourhood Centre Inc.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson thanked the event organisers and staff for supporting the community.

"Times of crisis make us connect even more to our community. Businesses, council, organisations and the community become one in our actions and responses to our great challenges.

"I'm stoked to learn of our home grown festival and its staff adding to this response - especially for those in Byron's north who have been hit hard and largely forgotten so far by the Federal government. Good on ya Splendour," said Cr Richardson.

2. Lismore City Council Flood Appeal

"We are thrilled that Splendour in the Grass has come on board to help our flood appeal and our community," Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"The level of devastation left by this flood was unprecedented and it will take weeks and months for our city and our community to recover. The Lismore Flood Appeal funds will help those worst-affected by the natural disaster to get back on their feet and rebuild their lives."

3. Tweed Mayor Appeal Fund

"100% of funds raised by the Mayor Appeal Fund will be distributed to local residents and businesses affected by the floods - there are no administration fees" said Mayor of Tweed Katie Milne.

"We will be appointing an independent Committee, who will join me and Council's Internal Auditor, to review applications for assistance.

"The priority focus will be on those people and businesses who have limited access or options to insurance claims, funding or grants and due to this are more likely to slip through the gaps."

If you already have tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2017 but would like to make a donation you can find the information for that at splendourinthegrass.com

The Line Up

Splendour In The Grass 2017 will be held from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23, at North Byron Parklands, Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung (15 mins north of Byron Bay).