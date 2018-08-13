Splendid support grants

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has called the Byron Shire home for 18 years and each year provides cash donations to a range of local community groups so far totaling more than $500,000 in grants in the shire since 2000. This year Splendour donated $1 from every event ticket sold meaning there was $35,000 to distribute.

After much deliberation Splendour announced the beneficiaries of the 2018 Splendour in the Grass Community Grants Fund are: Byron Bay Public School ($2,000), The Pocket Public School ($10,000), Human Nature Adventure Therapy ($3,000), Social Futures ($5,000), Mullumbimby Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Men's Group ($10,000) and Ocean Shores Primary School ($ 5,000).

Byron Bay Public School will be using their funds to support their Life Skills Cooking Program, where children will get hands on experience as they teach garden to plate principles as well as providing the canteen with fresh produce from the garden. The Pocket School's will be endeavouring to ensure the continuation of the school choir, school band as well as regular music classes.

Mullumbimby Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Men's Group is a grassroots, culturally sensitive organisation, born of the need to address gaps identified within the community, aiming to empower their members to re-engage with and strengthen their cultural identity.

"We dearly love this region that Splendour calls home. Nurturing local charities, community groups and initiatives is very important to us and we love that we can contribute in this way. We hope this year's funding will touch many live across the northern rivers.” said Splendour co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.