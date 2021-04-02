NOTE: This stream is now over

The old and the new will come together for the annual Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race on Good Friday.

The 73rd running of the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club's famous race, sponsored by Gladstone Ports Corporation, will proceed after the state government lifted the COVID-19 lockdown.

Older faces like QCYC Vice-Commodore Harley Cowlishaw's will be aboard "Hasta La Vista", with Peter Harburg entering his Supermaxi "Blackjack" while race newcomer

Stefan Ackerie will have "Stefan Racing" enter the fray.

The start of the famous race from noon will be livestreamed here on Good Friday.

Envy Scooters during the start of the 2019 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

Another veteran of the sea will be Michael Spies, Sailing Master of the Maritimo.

Spies first Brisbane to Gladstone was in 1978 on the winning Apollo, and has done 23 since then.

Gold Coast sailor and yacht racer Michael Spies.

"It's an ironic event that we've always supported when we have had the chance to do it,'' Spies told News Corp work experience student Jade Williams.

"It is a must do even if you want to do racing in Australia.

"The welcome you get in Gladstone is pretty special."

Maritimo was to have competed in the Sydney to Hobart on Boxing Day, but it was cancelled, leaving the Brisbane to Gladstone as its first major race hit out.

"We competed on the 2019 Sydney to Hobart on the oldest built boat to race, Katwinchar (built 1904) and won our division, but we wanted a new boast,'' Spies explained, saying the challenge of another Brisbane to Hobart on a new boat was the challenge he was seeking.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Spies eyes Brisbane to Gladstone