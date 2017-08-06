Spicy tale of the news game in the Good Girl Stripped Bare

Former newsreader and journalist Tracey Spicer signed copies of her autobiography The Good Girl Stripped Bare at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

THE Good Girl Stripped Bare autobiography by former Network TEN newsreader Tracey Spicer is many things.

It's a cynical reflection on 30 years in news journalism, a feminism memoir - capturing sexual harassment and Australian workplace gender inequality - and comedy gold.

Spicer told The Northern Star at the Byron Bay Writers Festival on Saturday that her frank account of the "camel-toe trouser” wearing news reporter industry was written authentically to engage audiences.

"I deal with a lot of serious issues in the book, but I wanted to do it in a comedic way because it's the best way to get messages across if you want to reach a mainstream audience,” she said.

"With feminism and politics, too many people are going into these silos, and preaching to the converted.

"I put in a lot of edgy stuff about sex and masturbation and abortion and discrimination because people are seeking authentic experiences.

"One of three women have an abortion and no-one talks about it.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"If we don't talk about these things, how are we going to reconcile these issues for women and girls into the future and allowing them the ownership of their own bodies?”

Spicer said she was excited to be a part of the "fourth wave of feminism” alongside other high-profile authors, such as Fight Like A Girl author Clementine Ford, who also appeared at the Byron Bay Writers Festival at the weekend.

"The new wave of feminism is very vocal in Australia, it's connecting generations,” Spicer said.

"There are young women combining with the third wave of feminists and second wave feminists, to create what I call the fourth wave.

"We can all connect online easily to share our ideas, because of that we will see enormous advances in the coming decades.”

Reflecting on her book's cover, where she appears half bare-faced with no make-up on, Spicer said women should question society's expectations on their made-up appearance.

"Do it for yourself, don't do it for anyone else - that's my bottom line message.”