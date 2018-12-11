Mel B rushed into emergency surgery

Spice Girl Mel B was rushed to hospital with broken ribs and ‘severed’ hand. Picture: Getty

Spice Girl Mel B was rushed to hospital over the weekend after fracturing two ribs and "severing her hand".

The star, 43, admitted needing hours of surgery after a nasty accident, The Sun reports.

Sharing a snap of herself in a hospital ward with a giant purple sling on her arm today, she thanked nurses, doctors and surgeons.

"Suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy [sic] care, to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling," she wrote.

It is unclear how Mel B sustained her injuries but they were serious enough to force her to cancel the New York City date of her book tour, with the star promising fans she would be back as soon as she could.

"I've had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, I apolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today," she wrote.

"I'm absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date, I promise."

The America's Got Talent judge said she was still being cared for in the undisclosed facility and was in lots of pain.

"For now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain.

"But I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!"

Luckily a visit from her Spice Girls bandmates - Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - later cheered her up.

Sharing a snap of them all together around her bed, the Wannabe hit maker added: "When your besties show up to hospital with hugs, laughter and lots of love. I love my Spice Girls."

"Thank you all for understanding, I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.