Spectacular result in Swans vs Lions match

The Lismore Swans defeated the Casino Lions by a leviathan 275 points when the teams each played their first game in the Casino vs Lismore ANZAC DAY Shield and their first game in the AFL North Coast League. Photo: Alison Paterson

A historic trifecta occurred when the Lismore Swans hosted the reformed Casino Lions at Oakes Oval on Saturday April 24.

Not only were the two clubs each playing their first match in the AFL North Coast league, it was also their inaugural ANZAC DAY Shield match – and the home side won by a leviathan 275 points.

ANZAC DAY SHIELD: The Casino Lions created the idea of annual Anzac Day match against Lismore Swans. The Swans won the inaugural game by 275 points. Photo: Alison Paterson

In an incredible debut for Swan’s coach Ashley Pritchard, his players took the Lions to the cleaners and then some when they kicked 45 goals to win 45.19 (289) to 2.2 (14).

It was an exuberant start for the Swans.

And a sobering beginning for the Lions who created the ANZAC DAY Shield match idea and wore special ANZAC DAY jerseys to mark the occasion.

ANZAC DAY RESPECT: The Lions worse commemorative jerseys for the inaugural game of the Casino vs Lismore ANZAC DAY Shield and their first game in the AFL North Coast League. Photo: Alison Paterson

Before the match Swans senior player Tom Hart who serves with the 41 Battalion RNSWR led everyone in a short ANZAC DAY service.

From the first siren the game belonged to the home side who booted through so many six-pointers that the goal umpires must have got whiplash from all the flag waving.

Swans number one jersey player Andrew Baker took home the Best On Ground award after showing his prowess by booting home 19 goals which surely must be a club record.

BAKER MAGNIFICENT: Lismore player Andrew Baker (1) showing the form that saw him boot 19 goals to help Swans defeated the Casino Lions by a leviathan 275 points and garner him the Best on Ground award at Oakes Oval on April 24, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Casino kicked two goals courtesy of some classy and courageous playing from president Ben Hunt and Matt MacDonald, who booted one each.

Swans goal kickers included Eoghan McNutt and Owen Paterson (four), Josh McGuinness (three), Joshua McGuire, Tyran Mowbry, Michael Murray and Hayden Wyatt (two each), while the Ashley brothers Harrison and James, along with Daniel Bruce, Paul Holden, Oliver Hutchings, Brayden Love and Tim Whelan each rocketed one ball through the big sticks.

With some former Swans players now lining up with the Casino, emotions did overheat between the teams.

Despite Lions captain Liam Fitzpatrick efforts to calm his squad, some physical activity saw Corey O’Donnell leave the ground for 15 minutes.

COACHING TO WIN Swans coach Ashley Pritchard showed his mettle when the players defeated the Casino Lions by a leviathan 275 points when the teams each played their first game in the Casino vs Lismore ANZAC DAY Shield and their first game in the AFL North Coast League. Photo: Alison Paterson

Prichard, who despite months of twice weekly intense training and skills sessions was visibly nervous ahead of the game, was thrilled with the result.

“I’m really proud of them,” he said.

“I’m relieved and super impressed with what they did, we can take a lot of fitness and confidence out of this.”

PROUD AND RELIEVED: Lismore Swans coach Ashley Prichard and captain Eoghan McNutt after they defeated the Casino Lions by a leviathan 275 points when the teams each played their first game in the Casino vs Lismore ANZAC DAY Shield and their first game in the AFL North Coast League. Photo: Alison Paterson

As he was presented with the Casino Lions Vs Lismore Swans Anzac Day Shield, Swans captain McNutt thanked his players, volunteers and the club.

“The score does not reflect the talent and passion of Casino,” he said.

“A great game from our boys and thank you to the volunteers, we could not do this without you.

McNutt said that after 2020 season was interrupted by the pandemic, “ a consistent pre-season had made a great difference”.

“Things are starting to happen for us,” he said.

“As I said to the boys, we did not change competitions to AFL North Coast for any other reason than to win.”

CASINO COURAGEOUS: The Lismore Swans defeated the Casino Lions by a leviathan 275 points when the teams each played their first game in the Casino vs Lismore ANZAC DAY Shield and their first game in the AFL North Coast League. Photo: Alison Paterson

Casino Lions playing president Ben Hunt said his players were outclassed, but played with guts.

“Congratulations Lismore on a hard fought game,” he said.

“Our players are a great bunch of lads, we come from different codes and backgrounds, we just have to keep chipping away.”

ACTION PACKED: A tough game characterised the Swans vs Lions as Oakes Oval for ANZAC DAY Shield and their first game in the AFL North Coast League. Photo: Alison Paterson

Former local player and Summerland AFL life member, Frank Reid, 62, who played between 1978 to 2014, said Casino “put in a good effort.”

Reid said it was great to see the two clubs in action and predicted an exciting season of Aussie rules ahead.

IMPRESSIVE: Summerland AFL life member, Frank Reid, 62, said he was impressed by both in the Casino vs Lismore ANZAC DAY Shield and their first game in the AFL North Coast League. Photo: Alison Paterson

Meanwhile, in other AFLNC games reigning premiers Grafton drew with Northern Beaches, Coffs Breakers won against local Sawtell/Toormina and Port Macquarie gave Nambucca Valley a flogging.

In the women’s competition both of last year’s grand finalists triumphed, with Coffs Breakers beating the Saints by 62 points and Northern Beaches beat Grafton who failed to score.

ROUND 1 RESULTS

Seniors

Lismore Swans 45.19 (289) def Casino 2.2 (14)

Grafton 8.14 (62) drew with Northern Beaches 9.8 (62)

Port Macquarie 15.13 (103) def Nambucca Valley 9.14 (68)

Coffs Breakers 14.15 (99) def Sawtell/Toormina 12.10 (82)

Women

Coffs Breakers 10.8 (68) def Sawtell/Toormina 1.0 (6)

Northern Beaches 8.12 (60) def Grafton 0.0 (0)

ROUND 2

Saturday May 1

Lismore Swans v Port Macquarie at Oakes Oval, Lismore

(1.20pm – Women; 2.50pm – Seniors)

Casino v Grafton at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino

(2.50pm – Seniors)

Northern Beaches v Coffs Breakers at Centennial Oval, Woolgoolga

(11.50am – Women; 1.20pm – Reserves; 2.50pm – Seniors)

Sawtell/Toormina v Nambucca Valley at Richardson Park, Sawtell

(10.00am – Under-17s; 1.20pm – Reserves; 2.50pm – Seniors)

