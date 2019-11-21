Menu
SPECTACULAR: Byron Bay High dancers Hunter Mains and Kiahn Ladkin practised their moves in a break from the dance floor rehearsals as they prepared for the Schools Spectacular.
Spectacular opportunity for young Byron dancers

Christian Morrow
by
21st Nov 2019 10:00 AM

TWO BYRON Bay High School dancers have joined high school students from across NSW for this year's School Spectacular in Sydney.

The world's leading Aboriginal dance theatre Bangarra Dance theatre through the Bangarra Dance Theatre Youth Program are mentoring dancers from 27 schools including Byron High's Hunter Mains and Kiahn Ladkin.

This year's dance, Mulli - meaning spirit - was choreographed by Bangarra dancer, Leonard Mickelo.

It synthesises the moves handed down through the 50,000 years of the traditions of the ancient Aboriginal culture with modern music and staging.

Aboriginal culture and dancing has long been an element of the Schools Spectacular but the partnership with Bangarra Dance Theatre Youth Program has raised the dancers' performance to new heights of potential and professionalism.

The Aboriginal dancers are among 5500 stars of the Schools Spectacular including 40 Featured Performers, an incredible 100-piece symphony orchestra, stage band, 2,700-voice choir, 2,300 amazing dancers, the D'Arts Ensemble disability program, puppets and an indispensable behind-the-scenes team.

The show will be recorded for later broadcast across the Channel 7 networks Australia-wide, the best way to appreciate the Schools Spectacular is live at the Qudos Bank Arena.

