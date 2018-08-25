Spectacular 1967 Kombi Dual Cab imported from US

Jason New with his 1967 Kombi Dual Cab.

Jason New with his 1967 Kombi Dual Cab. Patrick Woods

1 Are you a vintage/veteran or latest model lover?

Vintage lover for sure.

2 What was your first car or motorbike?

1956 VW Beetle. I had two beetles and this is my 5th Kombi, I also own a '69 Kombi Dormobile.

3 How much did it cost?

$4000

4 What is your fondest memory of a car or drive you took in it?

Too many to list. Every drive in a Kombi is an experience. There's nothing better than a cruise.

5 What is your current vehicle?

1967 Kombi Dual Cab, Also have a '69 Dormobile.

6 What do you love about it?

Not only a classic, it's fun and brings a smile to your dial and everyone around it.

7 How long have you had the car and where was it sourced?

Owned the '67 since December 2017. It's a Californian import made in Germany.

8 Tell us about what's under the metal and are there any modifications?

The only modification is the safari front windows, everything else is stock including the drum brakes.

9 What makes your car so special?

Its character and vintage, along with my love of surfing, it's a perfect ride to start a perfect day.

10 How often do you drive your car?

Mostly weekends.

11 Mostly pleasure and personal use or business?

It's pleasure but soon we will be using it for a side business. Recently registered a company, Kombi Cruising Pty Ltd, so will be able to be hired along with my completed '69 for weddings and private functions.

12 Does it have a name?

Yes, we call it the Duke, after the Hawaiian famous pioneer of surfing. We love Hawaii and the beach and so it was only fitting for this van to be named the Duke. My '69 is named Eddie after Eddie Aikau, another Hawaiian legend. The plates are just '67 KBI'.

13 Do you work on your own car or get it maintained at a garage?

I work on it as much as possible. I have recently sold a '76 Camper and previously owned a '67 11-window van and '63 Dormobile van.

14 What will your next car/bike be?

I expect it won't be the last Kombi in the driveway.

15 If you could buy any vehicle in the world, what would it be?

I'd love a 23-window nine-seater. These are very sought after and would be great for my new side business but might be a little out of the price range at over $200k.

AT A GLANCE

MODEL 1967 Volkswagen Kombi Dual Cab.

ENGINE Known as a straight 1600, the 1.6-litre engine single port generates about 41kW of peak power (55 horsepower) and 98Nm of torque.

TYRES 14-inch.

BRAKES Drums.

OWNER Jason New.

DETAILS It arrived in Australia about six weeks ago, taking 39 days to transport from California. Jason found it on an international website, and a friend who lives in Long Beach inspected the car on his behalf. The previous owner spent more than US$15,000 on the restoration.