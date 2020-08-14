Southern Cross University takes its open day into virtual reality

Southern Cross University is going into the digital realm with it’s 26-day long virtual ‘open day’

SOUTHERN Cross University has taken a step into the virtual age after the university announced their open days will move online in 2020.

Discover Southern Cross University sees the traditional open day become a 26-day event with 360-degree virtual tours.

Southern Cross University is backing it’s technology to ensure they maintain the student experience despite the lack of physical interaction.

“As one of Australia’s leaders in online education over the past two decades, Southern Cross knows that an authentic connection with other people online is paramount,” said Ben Roche, Vice President (Engagement).

Mr Roche said the virtual event was a great chance for future students to engage with their tertiary studies.

“Not only can you connect with your future lecturers at Discover Southern Cross University, but you will also have the chance to interact with your future peers,” he said.

“There will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions and to really get a feel for how a Southern Cross experience can take you even further.”

The event will also feature a live Q&A with several academics from Southern Cross University covering subjects like multimedia, psychology, Indigenous topics and marine subjects.

“Our Discover program connects you as a future student with the people who may one day be your lecturers. Our academics are experts in their fields, with deep knowledge of the careers open to graduates. That’s something we know students are really focused on when they choose their course,” Mr Roche said.

Discover Southern Cross University runs from August 17 to September 11.

To experience the event, see www.scu.edu.au/discover.