Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Champion hooker George Piggins is believed to be suffering from a severe infection after being placed in intensive care.
Champion hooker George Piggins is believed to be suffering from a severe infection after being placed in intensive care.
Sport

South Sydney legend hospitalised

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
22nd Apr 2021 9:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

South Sydney rugby league legend George Piggins is recovering after being placed in an intensive care unit on Wednesday. 

Piggins, 75, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred 3.30am and last night was in a serious but stable condition.

He is believed to be suffering from a severe infection. 

The champion South Sydney hooker famously led the fight for the Rabbitohs to be reinstated into the NRL after the club was kicked out of the competition in the aftermath of the game's Super League war. 

Originally published as South Sydney legend hospitalised

More Stories

george piggins south sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Locals in the spotlight in new Stan show

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Locals in the spotlight in new Stan show

        News WATCH: The Northern Rivers will be the centre of the highly anticipated series, Eden.

        Alstonville aquifer to supply 1.2GL of water every year

        Premium Content Alstonville aquifer to supply 1.2GL of water every year

        News The Future Water Project 2060 is currently on public exhibition

        Plan to reschedule Bluesfest ‘well advanced’

        Premium Content Plan to reschedule Bluesfest ‘well advanced’

        News Pollie reveals plan to save the event, while readers debate the possibility of...

        LIST: Where you can go to an Anzac Day service this year

        Premium Content LIST: Where you can go to an Anzac Day service this year

        News Not every town on the Northern Rivers will have a service this year