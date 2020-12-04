Menu
NRL Preliminary Final - Storm v Raiders
Rugby League

Sorry, Tigers: Rival club set to steal Addo-Carr

by Mark St John
4th Dec 2020 2:16 PM

Storm premiership winner Josh Addo-Carr has reportedly recieved a monster offer to link with the Canterbury Bulldogs on a four-year deal in a move that will anger the Tigers.

The incumbent Blues and Kangaroos winger has committed to remain at the Storm for the final year of his contract in 2021, before moving home to Sydney, but Danny Weidler revealed the shock new development, which has blown the Tigers out of the water.

"Bulldogs table a four year deal for Josh Addo-Carr. Above $2 million," Weidler tweeted.

 

Addo-Carr had reportedly already agreed to a handshake agreement to link with his old club the Tigers on a four-year deal.

The development is the latest in a long line of instances where the Tigers have been treated like doormats by rivals clubs and players.

Arguably the fastest player in the game, Addo-Carr would be a massive addition to Trent Barrett's new-look squad at the Bulldogs.

 

Addo-Carr has scored 79 tries in 105 games in the NRL for the Tigers and Storm since his debut in 2016 and won two premierships with Melbourne in 2017 and 2020.

The brilliant finisher has also scored eight tries in nine Origins for the Blues and one try in two Tests for the Kangaroos.

Originally published as Sorry, Tigers: Rival Sydney club set to steal Addo-Carr with MASSIVE new offer

