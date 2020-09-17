Sophie Monk’s new role revealed

She may not be confirmed as host of Nine's Love Island in 2021, but beloved reality star Sophie Monk has an exciting new role fronting a revamped version of an old favourite.

Beauty and the Geek, which formerly aired on Channel 7, will be returning to screens with Sophie at the helm.

As for Love Island, which is set to take place live on the Gold Coast next year, a host has not yet been confirmed.

Sophie Monk will host Beauty and The Geek. Picture: Supplied.

Channel 9 released its full 2021 line-up today, with Sophie's name notably missing from the information about Love Island's third season. The reality show did not air on the network this year after season 2 in 2019.

Sophie is instead listed as host of Channel 9's iteration of Beauty and the Geek, which will be produced by the team behind ratings smash hit Married At First Sight.

It comes amid speculation the star might be resurrecting her music career (away from former pop group Bardot) after being unveiled as the Dragonfly on The Masked Singer this year.

Monk blew fans away on Ten’s The Masked Singer this year. Picture: Channel 10.

Beauty and the Geek, which is based on the US program created by Ashton Kutcher, wrapped up on Channel 7 in 2014 after six seasons.

Channel 9 taking on the reality show comes after a tense moment between the networks.

Last month, Channel 7 announced it had secured the rights for The Voice next year, prompting a catty response from Nine.

The Voice will not air on Channel 9 next year. It is unclear whether judges Kelly Rowland, Boy George, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian will move to Seven. Picture: Supplied.

Today's scheduling announcement also included the return of Celebrity Apprentice Australia after a six-year hiatus.

British billionaire, Lord Alan Sugar, who has appeared in 15 seasons of Celebrity Apprentice UK, will host the show as Aussie candidates battle to join past winners Julia Morris, Ian "Dicko" Dickson, Stephanie Rice and new Beauty and the Geek host Sophie Monk.

Two successful Australian business leaders will be announced as advisors on the show in the coming weeks.

The first three celebrities of 14 to throw their hats in the ring are Michelle Bridges, radio host Michael "Wippa" Wipfli and Olympic gymnast Olivia Vivian.

Of the news, Wippa said he chose to partake in the show to support charity The Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation, formed to raise funds and awareness for sarcoma patients after close friend of the radio star Cooper Rice-Brading died of the disease in 2018.

Funnyman Wippa will take a run at the Celebrity Apprentice crown. Picture: Supplied.

"I chose to do the show to support the charity I've chosen which is The Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation, which is close to my heart. Also, this could be the only time I'll officially be labelled a celebrity," he said.

Joking that he has "a higher percentage of body fat" over the two other contestants, he said of his strengths: "I've got all of the crucial skills required, leadership, passion and man-boobs, oh and a small platform called Nova entertainment which I plan to fully use and abuse!"

When asked how he plans to "win over" Lord Alan Sugar, he said: "We have a lot in common - he's officially a Baron and so is my love life, so we're peas in a pod. If that fails, free Fitzy & Wippa merchandise?"

Here's what else the network has in store for 2021:

FAVOURITES RETURNING

The Block

The popular renovation show is currently in its 16th season - and just like last year, it hasn't been without its controversy.

In a new twist, next year's series is "taking viewers on a five-decade time warp from the dawn of the 20th century to the post-war boom of the 1950s".

Contestants will transform five period homes from the 1910s, '20s, '30s, '40s and '50s, all in decrepit condition, on a huge block of land in Melbourne's opulent bayside suburb of Brighton.

Scott Cam is returning as host.

2019 winner Tess and Luke arguing with Scott Cam. Picture: Channel 9.

Australian Ninja Warrior

Australian Ninja Warrior is returning to Nine for an exhilarating fifth season.

It has not been confirmed whether hosts Rebecca Maddern, Ben Fordham, Freddie Flintoff and Shane Crawford are returning to the epic reality TV offering.

Married At First Sight

Beloved trash fire reality TV show Married At First Sight and ratings bonanza is of course returning next year, welcoming a new face to the expert panel.

Viewers enjoyed an explosive season of MAFS in 2020. Picture: Supplied.

Alessandra Rampolla, a certified clinical sexologist with over 20 years' experience, will join John Aiken and Mel Schilling after it was announced Dr Trisha Stratford would be leaving the show.

Nine released a statement earlier this month revealing the show's 'relationship expert' Dr Stratford will be replaced with a 'sex therapist'.

"After seven seasons of Married At First Sight I have decided to step back from the television series to focus on my writing, research and neuropsychotherapy," Dr Stratford said in a statement to 9Entertainment.

Married At First Sight expert, Trisha Stratford, has left the show. Picture: Supplied.

"I've been involved right from the beginning in the challenge of bringing this social experiment to television. The program provides a platform for an ongoing conversation on relationships and I wish the program continued success and hope future participants find everlasting love," she said.

Nine also thanked the psychotherapist for the role she played on MAFS.

"We want to thank Trisha for the extraordinary contribution she has made to the success of Married At First Sight. She showed great courage joining this very unconventional social experiment in its first short series and helped transform it into the hugely successful franchise it is today.

"We wish her all the best as she redirects her energies back into her professional career."

Of next year's season, the network said today: "We believe our zoom casting has uncovered the most genuine cast yet."

Time will tell.

Lego Masters

LEGO Masters returns in 2021 with host Hamish Blake, resident judge Ryan "Brickman" McNaught, and eight pairs of impassioned designers competing in wondrous challenges.

Lego Masters host Hamish Blake and judge Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught return to the wholesome reality show next year. Picture: Channel 9.

Doctor Doctor

Dr Hugh Knight (Rodger Corser), and his dysfunctional family will return to Nine on Doctor Doctor in 2021.

NEW OFFERINGS

The Parent Jury

While it was included in last year's upfronts, the reality series which sees mums and dads take turns judging each other's parenting styles is set to premiere in 2021.

Former Supernanny and global parenting expert Jo Frost will lead the experiment.

Jo Frost is on board for The Parent Jury. Picture: Supplied.

Beach House Escape

Beach House Escape is set to "help people to realise their lifelong dream of escaping the city".

It will be set in an idyllic seaside town where an old home right on the beachfront is ready for a complete makeover to turn it into Australia's best beach house.

Ten people will compete to win the title.

Celebrity IOU Australia

The heartwarming series will follow A-listers as they transform living spaces of people who have "played a pivotal role in their lives" in a surprise home renovation.

Amazing Grace

The new drama series will follow midwife Grace (Kate Jenkinson) and her colleagues at an "unconventional birth centre" attached to a major hospital.

It will also star Sigrid Thornton, Catherine Van Davies, Alexandra Jensen and Kat Hoyos.

