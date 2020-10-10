SON OF A BEACH: Police blitz speeding, drink drivers

Richmond Police District and Ballina Shire Council Rangers joined forces over the long weekend, targeting anti social behaviour, traffic matters and enforcement of National Parks Legislation along 7 Mile Beach, Lennox Head.

SPEEDING offences, negligent driving, high-range drink drivers, infringement notices and warnings were the result of Richmond Police officers patrolling Northern Rivers beaches over the last two weeks.

In this most recent school holiday period, Seven Mile Beach, Airforce Beach and South Ballina Beach was patrolled with the use of our all-terrain vehicles, with numerous community interactions taking place.

As a result of those patrols, police issued 25 warnings for various offences and 50 infringement notices issued for dogs in prohibited zones, speed offences, driving offences including being above the high tide area and dunes.

During the blitz, police also conducted 150 random breath tests, with one low range and one high range result detected.

The operation also identified six negligent driving offences (eg fish tailing and burnouts on sand), the issuing of seven move-on directions from beach areas issued, one bike helmet offence and six speeding offences.

Detective Acting Inspector Grant Erickson, Richmond Police District Crime Manager said

the aim of these patrols and operations was to ensure a safe environment for holiday makers and beach goers on our coastal strips, while giving the local residents confidence that their beaches are monitored and safe.

“Richmond Police District conduct regular high-visibility patrols throughout the region, including along our coastline to target anti-social behaviour and traffic offences upon our beaches,” he said.

“The community’s response to our engagements was overwhelming positive and appreciative for our presence.

“These joint agency operations are ongoing and will be a regular occurrence during the upcoming summer months, with police working with local councils and NSW Surf Lifesaving to observe social distancing on our beaches.”

During these operations, local police are supported by councils, National Parks and Wildlife, NSW Maritime and other agencies to enforce the relevant legislation and regulations on our beaches.