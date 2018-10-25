Some frightful fun

FRIGHTFULLY FUN: Students River, Luna, Anjali and Delphi get into the spirit of No Plastic at Fairtastic.

FRIGHTFULLY FUN: Students River, Luna, Anjali and Delphi get into the spirit of No Plastic at Fairtastic. Vivienne Pearson

IT'S the most terrifying time of the year.

Stop everything and plan your Fairtastic night of Halloween fun at Brunswick Heads Public School this Saturday.

"Our Halloween Fair has been such a hit over the years because parents love the opportunity to have some Halloween fun in a safe, family-friendly environment,” Brunswick Heads Public School principal Trisha Parker said.

Mrs Parker said the only thing missing from previous years will be plastic.

"One of our Kindy classes had the idea of trying to make our fair as plastic-free as possible,” Mrs Parker said.

"So we will be reducing single use plastics with alternatives like compostable cutlery and paper straws.”

Mrs Parker said all other traditional Fairtastic elements will still be there.

"Dressing up is a fabulous part of Fairtastic and face-painting will be available on the night,” Mrs Parker said.

"For many kids, the rides are the highlight and this year sees favourites, including the perfectly themed Bat Tower, joined by new thrills like the Whirlwind.”

There are plenty of opportunity to win fantastic prizes, thanks to generous donations by the community towards the school's major fundraiser.

Prizes up for grabs on the popular Wheel of Winning and Silent Auction include holiday accommodation as well as thrilling ballooning, helicopter and kayak adventures.

There are prizes in competitions for Best Dressed, Halloween Cakes, Best Scarecrow and the new Fairy Light Guessing Competition.

Bring gold coins for the carnival arcade games like Lob-a-Choc, Trick and Treat Hallowheel and a prize launching game.

Free entertainment includes a showcase of music throughout the night.

Ride passes for the Whirlwind, Superslide, Rockin' Tug, Bat Tower, Extreme Fun, Wipeout Challenge and Jungle Fever can be pre-purchased for $25 at the school office, or for $30 on the night (or $5 per single ride).

There will also be a gourmet dinner to fill your appetite, with the choice of southern-style brisket. home-made curries, authentic middle eastern falafels, salad, and sushi, as well as traditional favourites such as a barbecue, with coffee and chai.

The fifth Fairtastic event will be held October 27 from 4pm, with activities and plenty of spooky things until 9pm.