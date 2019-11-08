Soldier gets first penis, scrotum transplant

Surgeons at Johns Hopkins carry out the penis and scrotum transplant in 2018. Picture: Johns Hopkins University

Surgeons at Johns Hopkins carry out the penis and scrotum transplant in 2018. Picture: Johns Hopkins University

Doctors in the US have revealed photos from the world's first penis and scrotum transplant after a soldier's genitalia were blown off in bomb blast.

Surgeons at the famed Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore had to invent new techniques so that blood could flow into the veteran's new, donated penis.

According to The Sun, the man is now able to achieve a near-normal erection and can orgasm again, according to a case report published in the New England Journal of Medicine - a year after the op.

The soldier, named only as "Ray", hailed the groundbreaking operation "the best decision I ever made" and now "feels whole again".

He was tending to wounded soldiers under an ambush by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan when an IED detonated beneath him.

The explosion in 2010 took away the US Navy corpsman's legs above the knee - as well as his genitalia, which was the most devastating for him.

The soldier’s extensive injuries left him with no penis or scrotum. Picture: The New England Journal of Medicine

In an interview with MIT Technology Review, he said: "I remember everything froze and I was upside down.

"I remember thinking a quick thought: 'This isn't good.' And then I was on my back."

In 2013, Ray met with a plastic surgeon, Dr Richard Redett of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, to talk about his options.

Dr Redett said that Ray, who is in his mid-30s and walks with two prosthetic legs, might be an ideal candidate to undergo a landmark penis transplant.

Ray said: "This was actually something that could fix me. I could go back to being normal again."

Dr Reddett told NBC News in the US that Ray is "doing very well". "It's the first time he's felt normal in a long time."

Until recently, the only treatment available for men in his situation would have been phalloplasty - a transplant of a makeshift member made of tissue, blood vessels and nerves taken from a forearm or thigh, which requires an external pump to become erect.

A penis transplant is far more complex than other types of organ transplants.

Surgeons at Johns Hopkins carry out the implant. Picture: Johns Hopkins University

COMPLEX OP

Grafting a donor penis involves many different kinds of tissue, and requires stitching nerves and blood vessels smaller than 2mm wide.

Dr Redett said: "The threads are smaller than a human hair. Unless you're under a [micro]scope, you can't really even see it."

At the time of their meeting, only one person had undergone such a procedure, and only three patients in the world have since then.

The first rudimentary penis transplant was performed in 2006 on a 44-year-old in China, who reportedly soon had it removed at his wife's behest.

In 2014, a 21-year-old from Cape Town, South Africa, who suffered gangrene after a botched circumcision underwent a penis transplant.

Next, doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital operated on a 64-year-old man who lost his penis to cancer in 2016.

And in 2017, the same South African doctors from the 2014 transplant did so again on a 41-year-old man who also suffered from a circumcision gone awry.

This graphic shows how the total penis transplant was carried out. Picture: Johns Hopkins Medicine

DONOR PENIS

It took 14 hours for Dr Redett and his team to complete Ray's procedure in March 2018.

His op involved a transplanted piece of tissue measuring 25cm by 28cm in total and weighing 2.2kg.

He said it was "the most complex [penis transplant] to date," and the first for a military veteran.

Ray, who'd lost the entirety of his reproductive organs, was also given a new scrotum - but not testicles, according to his doctors.

That decision was an ethical one, involving the donor's sperm - and was taken to prevent the recipient fathering the donor's genetic offspring.

Now more than a year after the life-changing op, his doctors said he has an "improved self-image" and is fully independent while studying full-time.

Surgeons with the donor penis and scrotum. Picture: Johns Hopkins University

The Technology Review reports that a total of 1367 Americans in the military suffered major genital injury in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2001 and 2013 - and experts say it's taking a major toll on veterans' mental health.

"They're asking where the testicles and the penis are," reports the journal.

"You can't put a number on how significantly this affects one of these wounded warriors' lives."

However, some doctors - such as Dr Hiten Patel, a chief resident at the Johns Hopkins Brady Urological Institute - argue the procedure is medically unnecessary.

Dr Patel said a penis transplant "lacks both lifesaving and life-enhancing properties when compared to a readily available alternative in phalloplasty."

Considering an estimated 41 per cent of veterans deployed between 2001 and 2007 were more likely to contemplate suicide, a devastating, lingering trauma like this could mean life or death long after physical recovery.

The donor penis, scrotum and abdomen waiting to be transplanted onto Ray’s body on the day of surgery. Picture: The New England Journal of Medicine

REAL HOPE

Ray, who considered taking his own life after losing his legs and genitalia, said: "This surgery was a way for me to overcome that little subconscious voice or whatever it was that would always keep me feeling different from everyone else.

"It was one of those injuries that really stresses you out and you think, 'Why would I keep going?' I guess I always just kept this real hope that there's an answer out there."

Transplants usually require a lifetime of immunosuppressive medications to help the patient's body acclimate to the foreign organ, but doctors developed a new approach to ease Ray's transition.

In 2014, the South African patient who received a penis transplant had to have half of his new organ removed after he stopped taking the multiple immunosuppressant drugs - and his body rejected the grafted penis.

Ray's unique treatment involved an injection of the bone marrow cells from his donor, and now he only needs one pill a day, alongside maintaining a stringent hygienic regimen, such as washing hands frequently.

Dr Gerald Brandacher, scientific director of the reconstructive transplantation program at Johns Hopkins, said: "It's kind of like re-educating the immune system.

"It allows us to minimise the need for immunosuppression but not completely stop it."

In the six months since surgery, Ray said he's "seen improvement over time," and is just now "getting sensation back" in his transplanted penis.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.