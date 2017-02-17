News

Is car parking about to close at the Byron Bay lighthouse?

14th Feb 2017 11:17 AM
The Byron Bay Lighthouse.
The Byron Bay Lighthouse. Contributed

SOLAR powered electric shuttle buses could soon being taking tourists up to the Cape Byron Lighthouse and back down to town.

Due to limited parking availability, these shuttle buses are being proposed to alleviate the congestion from the 2700 or so unnecessary car trips made daily to and from the lighthouse.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Cape Byron Trust are encouraging people to have their say to improve visitor experiences at Cape Byron State Conservation Area and ensure the treasured location is preserved.

Culture and nature conservation is at the forefront of the Cape Byron Preliminary Visitor Master Plan and people are invited to submit their feedback starting this week.

There are also plans for the completion of the Wategos Beach footpath and the extension of the walking track beyond the boardwalk on Lighthouse Road and the Tallow Ridge walking track link to Tallow Beach Road.

"Improved walking tracks and lookouts at Little Wategos and the Most Easterly Point of Mainland Australia are important to protect the endangered ecological grassland communities, and to provide for joggers and people enjoying the views and wildlife.

Last February the idea of a low gondola (below the tree line) up to the lighthouse was also floated in a survey by NPWS.

The Cape Byron Preliminary Visitor Masterplan will be on public exhibition from February 13 and the deadline for submissions is March 27.

Feedback can be submitted via an online form, capebyron.masterplan@environment.nsw.gov.au or Cape Byron Trust - Cape Byron Masterplan: PO BOX 127, Byron Bay NSW 2481.

For more information contact capebyron.masterplan@environment.nsw.gov.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay byron bay lighthouse northern rivers environment

Local Partners

