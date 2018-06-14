Solar gardens light the way to sustainabilty

SUSTAINING: Enova Community Energy Managing Director Tony Pfeiffer; The Hon Mark Butler MP Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy; State Labor Candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh; and Enova Community Energy Chair Alison Crook.

SUSTAINING: Enova Community Energy Managing Director Tony Pfeiffer; The Hon Mark Butler MP Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy; State Labor Candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh; and Enova Community Energy Chair Alison Crook. Contributed

ENOVA Community Energy showed off its ground-breaking solar garden project to the Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Mark Butler MP this week

Mr Butler along with Asren Pugh, State Labor Candidate for Ballina, visited Enova's headquarters and were impressed by the garden.

Enova is urging Northern Rivers businesses and individuals, to get behind its community owned solar garden- where members benefit from the renewable energy it will generate, and businesses benefit from the renewable energy on their roof.

Mark Butler praised Enova's vision of helping the Northern Rivers transition to renewable energy.

"I am excited to support innovative projects like the solar gardens that can make an important contribution towards reducing carbon emissions and transition to a clean energy future, in addition to allowing access to the benefits of solar for renters,” he said. Asren Pugh said he has been a long time supporter of Enova.

"This is a company looking at innovative ways to make renewable energy more available throughout the community while encouraging the Northern Rivers to help power itself,” he said.

"This in turn helps keep money within the region that would normally be spent with non-local energy retailers. In the process it's helping create local jobs.”

Enova Community Energy Chair, Alison Crook, said community solar gardens are a solution for Northern Rivers businesses and individuals who want clean, solar energy, but currently can't install it where they live.

"They may be renting, have a roof top that doesn't get much sun, or live in an apartment block,” she said.

"We are looking to lead communities in their drive to transition to power generated from renewable sources.

"We are developing a model involving decentralised, distributed generation and storage, progressively drawing more energy supplied from renewables, in turn reducing carbon emissions.”

"The existing energy generation model is changing, and this is just one example of a cooperative model that puts energy production into the hands of the community and decentralizes the supply of energy.”