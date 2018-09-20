Social media flooded with strawberry recipes
PEOPLE are sharing their creative strawberries recipes across social media in a bid to encourage others to support farmers who are suffering from the needle saga.
Using the tag #SmashaStrawb people are sharing all different kinds of delicious recipes, from a classic strawberry jam, to tarts and cocktails.
Australians are being urged to continue to buy strawberries and cut them up before consuming, rather than just avoiding them all together.
Here are some of the creative and delicious ways people are supporting our farmers.
I’m helping. #strawberryfarmers #strawberrygrowers #smashastrawb #noneedleshere pic.twitter.com/xghHOt6AuW— Wendy Wood (@WendyLWood) September 18, 2018
Don't chuck em out. Make cheesecake! #smashastrawb pic.twitter.com/4LTj0JBGdi— 🐲 Robyn (@rzester) September 19, 2018
For the farmers? Absolutely! Never let the bad guys win x— Kate R (@CooksCompanion) September 19, 2018
Strawberry, chia, linseed, ginger and cinnamon smoothie. #smashastrawb #cutthemupdontcutthemout #supportaussiefarmers #NOFILTER pic.twitter.com/yYZtkkHBoj
#smashastrawb have a go everyone. Strawberry tarts using the best of WA strawberries -yum! pic.twitter.com/mmvwt5kBAs— natalie briant (@NatalieBriant) September 18, 2018
#SmashaStrawb 1.01— Simon te Brinke (@gramercypark) September 19, 2018
(the Millennial Edition) pic.twitter.com/Ellzz5A8DK