Tom Rogic of Australia
Soccer

Stars out as A-League duo handed big chance

by Staff Writers
18th Nov 2018 4:44 PM

STAR duo Tom Rogic and Robbie Kruse will miss the Socceroos' clash with Lebanon on Tuesday night as they manage minor injuries, while Craig Goodwin and Rhyan Grant were included in the 24-man squad.

Graham Arnold announced the squad on Sunday, in the wake of Saturday night's a 1-1 draw with South Korea.

Tim Cahill has been added to the squad for what has been billed as his farewell match in the green and gold, while the group is likely to be trimmed by one on match day.

Goodwin and Grant have been rewarded for strong domestic form after being named among four 'train-on players' for the Korea game. Dimi Petratos and Thomas Deng weren't as lucky, with the pair not selected for the clash in Sydney.

"There is a short turnaround to Tuesday's match against Lebanon so Tom [Rogic] and Robbie [Kruse], who both performed well on Saturday evening but have minor knee and groin injuries respectively, won't be risked," Arnold said.

"Thomas [Deng] and Dimitri [Petratos] both did well in training in Brisbane but they won't be part of the Lebanon fixture.

"Our medical and performance staff will continue to monitor the group leading into Tuesday's game and together we will make a decision regarding the final 23 players for match day on match day.

Rhyan Grant of Sydney FC heads over Craig Goodwin of Adelaide United
"With limited matches and training days with the team leading up to next year's AFC Asian Cup it is important that we provide as many players as possible with the chance to integrate into our style and system, and Tuesday's match against Lebanon gives us a great chance to do that."

FULL SQUAD:

Mustafa Amini, Aziz Behich, Martin Boyle, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Tomi Juric, Matthew Jurman, Mitch Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Nabbout, Josh Risdon, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Danny Vukovic

