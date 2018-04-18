Soccer volunteer named March winner

LOCAL sport runs on the love and dedication of community volunteers and one of those valuable vollies has just been singled out for recognition.

Sharon Scriven, from Mullumbimby Brunswick Heads Football Club, has been named as Football Far North Coast's Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Month of March.

Sharon was nominated by the club for her ongoing commitment and dedication to football over a number of years of service.

"Finding volunteers as passionate and selfless as Sharon Scriven is the goal for all clubs across the country regardless of the sport,” NNSWF community football manager Peter Haynes said. "Her contribution has been key in the continued success of the club and it's pleasing to recognise the effort and hard work Sharon has provided to Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley FC to ensure everyone has the best football experience.”

Newcastle Permanent Ballina and branch leading manager David Parker also congratulated Sharon, saying: "We are delighted a local volunteer has been recognised for the incredible commitment she has made to her club and community football.”

Newcastle Permanent is the major partner of Community Football across Northern NSW and has partnered with NNSWF since 2008, supporting the High-Performance Program and Junior Football Program.

The Community Partnership with Newcastle Permanent includes recognition programs such as Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Month, Newcastle Permanent Community Coach of the Month, Newcastle Permanent Referee of the Month, Newcastle Permanent Community Club of the Year, training tools for community coaches and volunteers, as well as the distribution of more than 9000 free footballs to young players each year.