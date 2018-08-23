Menu
A mum who calls herself a ‘soap dodger’ has admitted that her husband has to ask her to shower.
Mum branded vile after refusing to wash

by Josie Griffiths
23rd Aug 2018 5:32 PM

A SELF-confessed "soap dodger" has been branded vile - after admitting her husband often has to tell her to wash.

Posting on parenting blog Mumsnet as user blueberrycoconut, according to The Sun, the woman confessed, "I often can't be arsed," and has to be "prompted" by her partner.

She said: "I rarely wash my hands. I do shower but as and when. I'm not in a fixed routine."

The mum asked if "anyone else" was in a similar position on the post - which has racked up well over 500 replies - but she's definitely in the minority.

The woman asked if other people needed to be prompted to have a shower by their partners.
One woman slammed her, saying, "That's vile," while another commented: "If my dh (dear husband) had to tell me to shower, I'd be pretty mortified at myself tbh (to be honest)."

A third Mumsnetter wrote: "That's gross and kinda disrespectful to the person sleeping with you," while another said: "I would leave my partner if I had to prompt them to clean themselves."

Something’s a bit whiffy.
One woman warned: "You do know you will smell to other people. You may be unaware but others will think you reek."

And another said: "I suffer from depression and on my lowest days I skip showering (which makes me feel grim) but to not wash your hands is nasty. Sorry."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

hygiene lifestyle parenting

