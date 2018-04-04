Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: Snitz is in tip-top shape ahead of the $500,000 Country Championship Final (1400m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Ladbrokes currently has the Northern Rivers Country Championship Qualifer winner at $6.50 behind Don't Give A Damn ($4.20) and Suncraze ($4.20) in the betting ahead of this morning's barrier draw.

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd streaks clear to win the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz, trained by Matt Dunn, at Clarence River Jockey Club. Bruce Thomas

The three-year-old gelding had his final gallop at Matthew Dunn's Murwillumbah stables yesterday morning and connections "couldn't be happier”.

"He worked as good as he's ever worked, he looks a treat, just hope for a good barrier,” stable foreman Danny Wheeler said.

"We couldn't ask anything more of him. He looks better now than he did when we won here and everything's going according to plan.”

Snitz breaks free to win the Country Championships qualifier from Ferniehirst during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

Wheeler was trackside at Grafton yesterday to see Lauderdale ($2.45 fav), who had frustrated the stable in his most recent outings, stretch out to win the Prestige Wedding and Event Hire Class 2 Handicap (1700m).

"We thought today let's change it up a little bit.

"He gets back in behind them and really pulls and the kid had a bit of trouble with him the other day, so we thought let's go the front on him,” Wheeler said.

FROM THE FRONT: Clayton Gallagher rides Lauderdale to win the Class 2 Hcp at Grafton. Adam Hourigan

"He's not a bad horse, it's just that things haven't been going his way. It was better today when he was able to roll in front.

"(The distance) was a bit of a question mark because he hasn't been tried past 15. He might run 2000 yet, especially ridden that way.”

"(Clayton) made amends for the other day, and good on him because he's just come to us from out west and he'll make a really good jockey up with us.”