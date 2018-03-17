Menu
Snake mystery after aggressive morning encounter

A woman has taken to Facebook to identify a baby snake she found outside her home.
Chloe Lyons
by

AN AGGRESSIVE snake has prompted debate as locals weigh in over its identification.

A photo of the small snake was posted to the Sunshine Coast Community Board this morning with a call out to determine whether it was a python or brown snake.

The photo's poster described it being "very aggressive" as she "nearly stepped over it going to work".

Comments flowed in thick and fast with suggestions it was a carpet snake, or in jest, an anaconda or cobra.

The resounding answer was a keelback snake, also known as a fresh water snake, which according to the Queensland Museum website is non-venomous and is commonly found in "coastal areas of northern Australia".

What to do if you see a snake:

According to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection you should,

  • Not panic
  • Back away and allow the snake to move away
  • Never try to kill the snake
  • If the snake is in your home close all internal doors and open external doors and windows
  • Place chairs and boxes under windows to make it easier for snakes to climb out

