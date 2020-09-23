Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake on a property north of Kyogle.
A man has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake on a property north of Kyogle.
News

SNAKE BITE: Man flown to hospital from rural property

Liana Boss
23rd Sep 2020 12:40 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was bitten by an Eastern brown snake at a rural property.

Emergency services were called to an address on Summerland Way at Grevillea about 10.15am.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two ambulances were called to the scene, near Gorge Creek Rd, along with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The spokesman said initial reports were of a 60-year-old man who had been bitten by what was believed to be an Eastern brown snake.

"He has sustained an injury to his leg," he said.

"He's been transported to Lismore Base Hospital."

The rescue helicopter landed on the road to access the site and the critical care medical team treated him with anti-venom before flying the man to hospital.

He is in a stable condition.

lismore base hosiptial northern rivers health northern rivers snake bites nsw ambulance snake bites westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        8 new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021

        Premium Content 8 new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021

        News THERE’S a lot to love about this latest line-up announcement.

        NSW cabinet meets to thrash out bitter divisions

        Premium Content NSW cabinet meets to thrash out bitter divisions

        Politics NSW politics: Coalition MPs hash it out in the wake of Koalagate

        MORE DETAILS: What you need to know about new border bubble

        Premium Content MORE DETAILS: What you need to know about new border bubble

        News QUEENSLAND has expanded its ‘border bubble’ to include seven new council areas.

        Border change means more than 100 health workers can return

        Premium Content Border change means more than 100 health workers can return

        Health LOCAL health boss Wayne Jones has responded to news the border bubble will be...