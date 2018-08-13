Menu
Login
A bushfire in Bom Bom State Forest is causing visibility issues on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton
A bushfire in Bom Bom State Forest is causing visibility issues on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton Live Traffic NSW
News

Smoke hazard on Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
by
13th Aug 2018 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM

VISIBILITY on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton may be limited due to smoke from a nearby bushfire, with Roads and Maritime Services issuing a warning to motorists.

The smoke hazard is on the highway near Four Mile Lane, with traffic in both directions impacted.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution and reduce speed and to drive to the conditions of the road.

The Forest Corporation of NSW and Rural Fire Service are currently battling a 20ha bushfire near Old Lilypool Rd, Bom Bom.

pacific highway smoke hazard traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Byron Shire builders win big

    Byron Shire builders win big

    News BYRON projects figured large in the recent Master Builders Association building awards.

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    News Local vet volunteers in India

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News Thank the Westpac Rescue helicopter

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard's Steve Irwin calls in.

    Local Partners