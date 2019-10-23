'Leave now': Homes evacuated as Peregian blaze erupts

Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning near David Low Way this morning.

Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning near David Low Way this morning. Channel 7

UPDATE 9AM:

PEREGIAN Beach residents are being urged to evacuate after a large grass fire broke out this morning.

It comes just a month after a mass evacuation at the seaside town due to devastating bushfires.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has upgraded its bushfire alert to "watch and act" for Peregian Beach residents, warning that conditions "are getting worse".

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so," QFES said in a statement.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

As of 8.45am, the fast-moving fire is travelling in a northerly direction from the eastern side of David Low Way towards Lorikeet Dr.

It's expected to impact Pitta St, Stint St, Petrel St, Greenshank St and residents south of Greenshank St on Lorikeet Dr and Oriole Ave.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community," QFES said.

At least 20 firefighting crews, including urban and rural fireys, are battling to contain the fire but they may not be able to protect every property, a QFES spokesman said.

An evacuation centre has opened at Noosa Leisure Centre, 9 Wallace Dr Noosaville.

Residents north of Pitta St are being urged to evacuate in a northerly direction via David Low Way.

People will be affected by the smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality. If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

UPDATE 8AM:

RESIDENTS on Lorikeet Dr up to Grenshaw Dr are being evacuated as multiple firefighting crews battle a large vegetation fire at Peregian Beach.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were visiting homes on Lorikeet Dr to advise them to leave and were conducting traffic control in the area.

Road closures are currently in place on Woodlands Blvd to Stumers Creek Rd, including David Low Way.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen across the Coast after a grass fire broke out at Peregian and Coolum Beach this morning. Patrick Woods

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has released an "advice" warning to Peregian Beach residents.

A spokesman said the 200m-wide grass fire was travelling north in inaccessible bushland.

Residents are currently being evacuated in Lorikeet Drive to Greenshank Drive, road closures at Woodlands Boulevard to Stumers Creek Road incl David Low Way.



Pls avoid or delay travel.



Evacuation centre at Noosaville Sports Oval on Wallace St. pic.twitter.com/VUg5gljvaC — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 22, 2019

Coolum State High School has advised students through its Facebook page to keep children home due to the fire.

While the fire warning sits at "advice", the blaze has reawakened fears for the hundreds of people evacuated during the Peregian bushfires just last month.

An evacuation centre is open at Noosaville Sports Oval on Wallace St.

Northbound route 620 buses are diverted onto Emu Mountain Rd between Coolum Beach and Sunshine Coast due to the fire.

Eleven bus stops along David Low Way are being missed due to the diversion.

Passengers should go to the following stops to catch their bus:

David Low Way at Coolum High School

Coolum Beach or Pacific Ave near Wildflower St, Sunshine Beach

Large plumes of black smoke are billowing in the area, and people will be affected by the smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from Maroochydore and Coolum after a grass fire broke out at Peregian Beach this morning. Photo: Contributed

EARLIER:

MULTIPLE fire crews have rushed to Peregian Beach after a grass fire broke out off David Low Way this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said nine crews were called to a location off David Low Way and Emu Mountain Rd just before 6.30am.

He said there was a 100m-wide grass fire travelling north in inaccessible bushland.

QFES has released an "advice" warning for Peregian Beach residents.

Police are reportedly conducting traffic control in the area.

Another triple-0 caller from Coolum Beach reported seeing a fire near the Coolum Beach Caravan Park and Stumers Creek Rd, the QFES spokesman said.

Large plumes of black smoke are billowing in the area, and people will be affected by the smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.