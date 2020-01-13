Menu
Sony Open In Hawaii - Final Round
Golf

Smith’s stunning PGA breakthrough

13th Jan 2020 3:44 PM

Australian Cam Smith has captured his first individual USPGA title after beating American Brendan Steele in a thrilling playoff.

Smith, second heading into Sunday's final round, had made a clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole to force an extra hole.

His birdie enabled him to join Steele at 11-under par after the overnight leader sprayed his drive on the final hole of regulation, meaning he could only manage par.

 

Smith, from Queensland, looked to have blown his chance at victory when he blasted his drive on the first playoff hole right of the fairway.

But he played a superb second shot, overcoming a large tree to keep his approach low and send it just 12 feet from the hole - to set up a birdie putt.

Steele, whose drive found the centre of the fairway, then sent his approach long and over the green, handing Smith a massive advantage.

After Steele failed to get up and down for par, Smith was able to two-putt for victory - ensuring his first solo win and earning the US$1,188,000 cheque.

The win gives Smith a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and also ensure a berth at the US Masters.

His only previous USPGA success came at the 2017 Zurich Classic, a teams event where he partnered Jonas Blixt.

 

 

Smith earned more than US$1 million for the win. Pic: Getty Images
