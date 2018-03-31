Smallville star breaks silence on ‘sex cult’

Smallville starred Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang and Tom Welling as her boyfriend Clark Kent. Picture: Supplied

Smallville starred Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang and Tom Welling as her boyfriend Clark Kent. Picture: Supplied

SMALLVILLE actress Kristin Kreuk has broken her silence about her participation in NXIVM - the creepy self-help group, pronounced "Nexium," whose leader has been charged with running a sex-slave cult in upstate New York.

Kreuk and fellow Smallville star Allison Mack started with the program back in late 2005, early 2006.

The New York Post reports that their celebrity status was reportedly used by cult-leader Keith Raniere, 57, to attract members.

However, Kreuk denied that she ever recruited anyone, and said she got out before she saw anything "illegal or nefarious," she tweeted.

"I left about five years ago," she said, "and had minimal contact with those who were still involved."

Mack stayed with the program - and was reportedly with Raniere when he was arrested at his Mexican hideaway this week on sex trafficking.

Allison Mack has allegedly been brainwashed by cult leader Keith Raniere. Picture: Keith Raniere Conversations/Youtube

Raniere, 57, ran NXIVM as a self-help organisation for years but later created a secret society within it called DOS in 2015, which former members have described as a 'sex cult'.

Kreuk said she is "horrified and disgusted" by what the group became.

Keith Raniere and Allison Mack's initials (KR and AM) were allegedly branded onto women. Picture: YouTube

"Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share your stories and expose DOS," she wrote, referring to the name of the all-women, NXIVM "sorority" where in more recent years, the feds say, women would be extorted into having sex with Raniere and forcibly branded with his and Mack's initials.

"I can't imagine how difficult this has been for you," she wrote. "I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM."

"I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected."

Battlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne and Smallville actress Allison Mack were reportedly with Keith Raniere when he was arrested. Picture: Supplied

Mack was allegedly one of the women seen on a video taken while Raniere was arrested in Mexico, along with former Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, who engaged in a high speed car chase with police.

Mack could reportedly be the next to be arrested for her role in the group.

Kruek says she distanced herself from Mack after she left the group.

They starred as Lana Lang and Chloe Sullivan in Smallville.

Kreuk has gone on to star alongside Australian Jay Ryan in Beauty and the Beast.

She currently stars in the show Burden of Truth.

Former Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg, whose daughter India is believed to be a member of the so-called cult, spoke out after Raniere's arrest through her lawyers, saying she hopes to be reunited with her daughter.

"I want to help all the young women affected by this cult. They are the victims of human trafficking, which is slavery," she said. "For months, I have worked to expose Keith Raniere and NXIVM and today's arrest vindicates my efforts.

"I want my daughter to know I love her and that I want her back in my life," she said.

Catherine Oxenberg starred in Dynasty. Picture: Supplied