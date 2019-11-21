Touring festival set to rock our small halls

VISITING: UK-based musician Blair Dunlop will perform at this year's Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour.

GET ready folks, Australia's largest dedicated regional music tour Festival of Small Halls is coming our way.

The festival has announced its 2019 summer tour, with two local gigs listed to help launch this year's fun.

Launched last weekend at the Mullum Music Festival, the Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour will travel to 20 town halls, including both Jiggi and Eureka this weekend.

This year's tour will feature award-winning English singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop and famed high-energy Queensland duo Hat Fitz and Cara.

The musicians will perform at the Jiggi School of the Arts tomorrow night, while Saturday night will see a performance at Eureka Hall.

Producer Eleanor Rigden said the festival was designed to "get off the beaten track", and the not-for-profit music tour celebrates the time old tradition of gathering in the local small hall for a special night of live music, storytelling and community connection.

"We've spoken to communities all over the country, and they want access to wonderful music without the cost, challenges and inconveniences of packing up the family to get to a show in the city," Ms Rigden said.

"We also know that musicians desperately want to get out and play their music in these really special, intimate environments. So really, we're like the connecting piece in the puzzle supporting both groups to get what they want.

"We've also decided to really liven up the run this year - those old hall roofs are going to rock."

UK-based Blair said he was looking forward to the tour, while Hat Fitz and Cara said they couldnt wait to explore more of their country.

"Australia is such a special place to play, it's going to be very fun checking out some new spots," Blair said.

"It is communities like these that have supported us throughout our career and we are excited to have the opportunity to reconnect with them in these magnificent Small Halls," Cara said.

The Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour tickets are on sale now at www.festivalofsmallhalls.com