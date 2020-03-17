Small group training the key to keep players match ready

SAYING MOTIVATED: Lismore Swans coach Joey Mitchell will use a mixture of small-group training as part of the key to keeping players fit and motivated ahead of a delayed 2020 AFLQ season. Photo: Alison Paterson

AHEAD of an expected postponement of the Australia Football League Queensland season coaches are already planning how to keep players match ready.

On Monday, AFL Queensland advised that in conjunction with the AFL and other state football bodies, the status of community football was still being reviewed and they expected to make an announcement sometime today about a delayed start to the season.

But Lismore Swans coach Joey Mitchell was already working with key members of the club and they were planning on implementing small group training along with social media and technology to help players maintain fitness and motivation ahead of a delayed season.

“Really small group training with lots of one-on-one work,” he said.

“Club member Tom Standish designs our skills training sessions around the way we play.

“We are going to concentrate on breaking it off into the leadership group then it will be filtered down to smaller groups of four or five players several times a week as we finetune game day strategies.”

Mitchell said a great deal of player training in getting people as fit as possible in the pre-season meant they can concentrate on ensuring players don’t get stale while waiting for games to commence.

“Ramping up the running program we started at the beginning of the pre-season means we can help keep players motivated and we will run some small group skills sessions,” he said.

“While we have to eliminate full contact we can coach from a distance.”

Mitchell said players will be sorted into small teams to keep each other positive and on track with game preparation,

He said he believes his players, although disappointed they will not start playing matches as hoped, understood the importance of keeping themselves, their families, supporters and officials safe and well.

“Our players will break off into smaller groups who click well together,” he said.

“There will also be lots of messenger chat, calls, and I’m sure we will be watching lots of old footy games too.”