Slowest chase ever: ‘I’m not following this guy in pluggers’

Rental car salesman and part-time poker dealer Nick O’Brien heard a “big bang” outside his Wilks St home just after midnight yesterday and dashed outside to find a huge dent in his boss’s van and a dazed-looking motorist in another vehicle nearby. That's when he gave chase.

Rental car salesman and part-time poker dealer Nick O’Brien heard a “big bang” outside his Wilks St home just after midnight yesterday and dashed outside to find a huge dent in his boss’s van and a dazed-looking motorist in another vehicle nearby. That's when he gave chase.

A PYJAMA and plugger clad man has helped bring an alleged drink-driver to justice in a bizarre "chase" through the back streets of Bungalow.

Rental car salesman and part-time poker dealer Nick O'Brien heard a "big bang" outside his Wilks St home just after midnight yesterday and dashed outside to find a huge dent in his boss's van, which was parked on the kerb, and a dazed-looking motorist in another vehicle nearby.

He asked him "what happened mate?" to which the motorist replied "you were on the wrong side of the road".

"I said to him 'mate the car's parked, what are you doing?'," Mr O'Brien said.

He told the driver he would call an ambulance and police - prompting a nervous response.

"He got out of the car and I kept on telling him to sit down because he'd been in a crash," he said.

"I think because I said 'cops' he got worried so he packed up his bags, even his gammin' bum bag."

Mr O'Brien said the man then attempted to flee, but was allegedly so drunk he was stumbling and he gave pursuit in "the slowest chase ever".

"He'd gone down into a creek and I thought, 'I'm not following this guy in pluggers'," he said.

"I didn't really want to get into a fight.

"From the time I started the slowest walk ever I was expecting the cops to come around the corner."

Moments later they did, high beam headlights streaming down the creek bed, followed by police dog Bally and his handler.

"I was thinking 'this is like Cops, this is so cool'," Mr O'Brien said. "The dog was going (ba)nanas. It was a bit of an adventure."

The driver, alleged to be a 33-year-old Cairns North man, was taken into custody and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.133 per cent.

He will appear in court early next year charged with drink-drive, fail to provide a specimen of breath, disqualified driving and fail to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Mr O'Brien said the car, which belonged to his boss, was likely a write off, but was already "a s---box".