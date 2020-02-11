SLOW DOWN: Large potholes on our roads after heavy rain

MOTORISTS driving in the Byron Shire have been advised to take extra care with the heavy rain over the last several days damaging the road network.

Large potholes have opened in many areas and the council will be prioritising patching this week.

The council’s infrastructure services acting director Phil Warner said people need to slow down and be aware there may be changed road conditions.

“People need to slow down, drive to conditions and be aware there are hazards including potholes and debris on roads,” Mr Warner said.

“The overall condition of the road network in the Byron Shire has been severely impacted by this rain event and rain events like this one.

“We are asking for people to report road damage and potholes via the Report It tab on our website.”

The council staff have also been on call responding to emergencies over the weekend and there will be another comprehensive inspection of conditions across the entire shire this week.

Parts of the shire have been drenched with nearly 500mm of rain.

There was flooding in some areas of Byron Bay on Saturday as a result of continued rain and the high tide in Belongil Creek.

Water levels around Byron Bay are also elevated with the tides and swell hampering the flow of water from Belongil Creek into the ocean. Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park is also open to the ocean.

Debris has washed up on beaches and surfers and swimmers are advised to take care when in the water.

The Bureau of Meteorology has a severe weather warning in place for parts of the Northern Rivers.