Slipper king to follow golden path to Everest

GOLDEN Slipper winner Farnan returns to Tulloch Lodge on Monday to begin preparations for the $15 million The Everest during the Sydney spring carnival.

Farnan spelled at owner Aquis Stud's Queensland property after his dominant juvenile season which included brilliant wins in the Silver Slipper Stakes, Todman Stakes and Golden Slipper.

Adrian Bott, who trains in partnership with Gai Waterhouse, said it was a deliberate decision to send Farnan interstate to spell.

"Aquis has a magnificent property in Queensland and they also have the facilities to put horses back into pre-training,'' Bott said.

"Farnan has done this three times now - before he came to us for his debut race preparation then after his Magic Millions campaign and again following his Slipper win.

"It's a system that works well with Farnan and he's had four weeks of pre-training so we are looking forward to getting him back into work at Randwick on Monday.''

Bott said Farnan will be aimed at the $1 million Golden Rose (Rosehill, September 28) and then the $15 million The Everest (Randwick, October 17). Aquis, which owns Farnan, holds a slot for The Everest.

"Yes Yes Yes ran in these races last year and showed a three-year-old can win The Everest,'' Bott said.

Farnan is certain to be voted champion two-year-old for 2019-20 after winning five of his six starts, including his outstanding Golden Slipper triumph to earn a lofty Timeform rating of 122.

Rothfire earned a Timeform rating of 117 to be equal second with Blue Diamond winner Tagaloa, while King's Legacy, the only dual Group 1 winner of his generation, is on 116.

Bott also revealed top mare Con Te Partiro, winner of the Coolmore Classic-Queen of the Turf Stakes Group 1 double during the Sydney autumn carnival, has returned to training ahead of a possible US Breeders Cup campaign later this year.

Con Te Partiro scored two Group 1 wins in the autumn, including the Coolmore Legacy Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

"Con Te Partiro looks in great order and we are getting her ready for three Group 1 races in Sydney during the spring, the Winx Stakes, George Main Stakes and Epsom Handicap,'' Bott said. "Then our long-term ambition is to take her to America for the Breeders Cup.''

At Rosehill Gardens on Saturday, Bott said the heavy 9 track has the stable thinking twice about whether to start Statuesquely in the Yes Yes Yes New To Coolmore Handicap (1500m) and Rapido Chaparro in the De Bortoli Wines Handicap (1800m) as both horses tends to struggle on wet tracks. The consistent Maggie Miss, who is entered for the Statuesquely race, handles heavy surfaces and is a definite starter.

The Waterhouse-Bott stable is hoping for more feature race success at Eagle Farm with Shuhood in the Group 2 $175,000 The Roses (1800m) and Ready To Prophet in the Group 2 $175,000 Dane Ripper Stakes (1400m).

"Shuhood is going very well and will be hard to beat,'' Bott enthused. "Ready To Prophet is a very capable mare on her day. If we can win one or both of those races at Eagle Farm, it would cap a great season for the stable.''