Slides deployed in Qantas emergency

15th Dec 2019 11:29 AM
Passengers on board a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth have been forced to evacuate via slides after the cabin reportedly began filling with smoke.

QF575 turned back to Sydney shortly after takeoff this morning but was then unable to taxi to the terminal due to "engineering issues."

Those on board described the situation as "terrifying" and said on social media that the captain yelled at them to evacuate.

Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”
"Just had to evacuate my flight to Perth after engineering issues. Everyone had to exit the plane via slide onto Sydney tarmac after the cabin filled with smoke and the captain screamed evacuate. Terrifying," one person wrote.

Another passenger posted photos of the deployed slide and said a few people sustained cuts and bruises: "Nothing major, you certainly pick up speed sliding down."

More to come

editors picks emergency flights sydney travel

