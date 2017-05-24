News

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

JASMINE BURKE
| 24th May 2017 10:39 AM

A BY-PRODUCT of the NSW North Coast regions housing affordability crises sees a darker side to the Byron economy: slaves.

The offer of shelter for various types of labour has the Byron community split; is it an exploitation of the needy- a guise covering slave labour- or a way of helping people out?

Byron Bay local, Benny Saunders said in a Facebook post on May 21, she had tried rent in exchange for work and found herself on call 24/7.

"Profiteering from serious housing crisis in Byron Shire? Too many ads wanting people to work for food and board only. Admit it -you want slaves," she said in a Facebook post to Byron Bay Community Board.

Following her post, opinions flowed.

TJ Craig opposed Ms Saunders comments and said the work for rent negotiation gives people "a sense of achievement and belonging".

It may only be a few hours of work a day for "free" rent, but Ms Saunders pointed out often the work undertaken doesn't equate to the value of the accommodation on offer.

"Working only six hours a day for three days you are effectively paying over $400...in labour just to rent a room", Ms Saunders said.

Others chimed in with their opinions, saying the "woofer" approach (referring to opportunities which facilitate home stays) was just a form of bartering, and Byron resident Ananda Divina Loca said one deal she signed up to worked for her while she was looking for work and permanent residency.

In her case she said as far as fairness goes, the hours she "worked were commensurable to the hourly rate of pay, the rent of the room and the cost of the food provided".

On the other hand Facebooker Rachy Pants said as someone on the other end of the "exchange" it didn't work out in their favour; "food and free board" were exchanged for a "couple of hours work a day" but said she felt exploited at the end of the two weeks as the girl didn't pull her weight.

Others agreed with Ms Saunders comments saying vulnerable people get taken advantage of while they are struggling to find housing.

Catkin Hall commented "in some situations it may be about community but I have read others [ads] that just don't sound right".

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay byron shire council housing crisis northern rivers housing

HERE at the Bitumen Shire News we will be establishing the Festival of the Pothole - so we can all come together and embrace our potholes.

