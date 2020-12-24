Menu
The man accused of slashing a neighbour during a scuffle will spend Christmas in hospital.
Crime

Slashing accused to spend Christmas in hospital

by LEA EMERY
24th Dec 2020 11:18 AM
THE MAN accused of slashing a neighbour during a scuffle will spend Christmas in hospital.

James Peter Richardson was unable to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday as he was in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He is charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

Magistrate Gary Finger adjourned the matter to Boxing Day.

James Peter Richardson will spend Christmas in hospital.

It will be alleged Richardson, 40, got into his fight with his neighbour on Marine Parade, Labrador about 9.30pm.

During the scuffle it is alleged Richardson slashed his neighbour with a sharp implement.

The pair allegedly have adjoining balconies.

The 33-year-old alleged victim is also in hospital.

