Menu
Login
The unit at 23/26 Argonaut St, Slacks Creek, sold for $160,000.
The unit at 23/26 Argonaut St, Slacks Creek, sold for $160,000.
Property

The area you should consider to invest

by Paige Carfrae
21st Nov 2018 6:11 AM

LOGAN City has provided investors with bargain prices for rental properties.

Your Real Estate Browns Plains agent Bridgette Griffiths said another owner within a gated Argonaut St unit complex at Slacks Creek snapped up the property at No. 23/26 for a bargain $160,000.

The kitchen was dated, but tidy.
The kitchen was dated, but tidy.

"They knew the area well and knew the complex and what it offered," Ms Griffiths said.

"They felt that it was a good investment and ended up purchasing it for his son to start his investment portfolio."

The unit, which had two bedrooms and one bathroom, came the advantage of having a long term tenant, who was renting the property for $270 weekly.

The dining room of the home.
The dining room of the home.

"It has had the same tenant for 16 years so it was tired, and the price was reflective of its condition," Ms Griffiths said.

"However, it had a high yielding return and a long term tenant, which is always great for any investor."

According to CoreLogic data, the median unit sale price for Slacks Creek was $206,000.

Ms Griffiths described the unit investment market as "buoyant".

"The vacancy rates seem to be reasonable and the demand is always high," she said.

The complex has a pool.
The complex has a pool.
property real estate slacks creek

Top Stories

    Iggy Azalea is now an 'indie' artist

    Iggy Azalea is now an 'indie' artist

    Music THE Mullumbimby-born artist revealed in social media that she has closed a new record deal worth $3,6 million.

    Byron bounces back

    Byron bounces back

    News Byron back on top.

    Local surfer rides into milestone season of My Kitchen Rules

    Local surfer rides into milestone season of My Kitchen Rules

    News ASH 'the friendly pirate' Keillah swaps his board for an apron.

    Masterplan update on agenda

    Masterplan update on agenda

    News Masterplan Guidance Group eyes next project.

    Local Partners