Skyrocketing house prices do little to stem demand

Four months into 2021 and real estate on the Northern Rivers shows no sign of slowing down, with prices rising $2000 in less than a month.

According to realestate.com.au, the median price of Lismore now rests at $378,500.

In late March, the median house price was just $376,000.

Average Lismore rents have also spiked again, now at a median price of $440 per week.

Further East, Lismore totals rise further with Lismore Heights skyrocketing to $448,750 and East Lismore at a whopping $449, 000.



PRD Northern Rivers sales agent Janaya Felton said the area was still a competitive “seller’s market” with no signs of easing soon.

“We’re getting offers basically straight away, within the first few days, if not that first day,” she said.



“Properties are moving quite fast and there’s lots of buyers around.”

At Byron Bay, the price continues to near a $3 million median, with a recent COVID-19 scare doing little to deter buyers, Ms Felton said.

“Lots of people out of the area from Sydney, Melbourne will be buying up unseen because they are able to work from home and are not restricted to where they can live,” she said.

“Things are still going quite strong, it’s hard to tell what’s around the corner but things are still moving quite fast for now.”



The continuing interest was something multiple agencies could attest to with Real estate company Melanie Stewart Real Estate stating “demand still exceeds supply” on Thursday via Facebook.

Real Estate: 30 Kendall St, Byron Bay

It comes as one of the last remaining beachfront lots in Byron Bay is set to sell for about $4.2m, more than 40 per cent more than what it might have fetched a year ago.

More Northern Rivers house suburbs, and how much they are going for:

● Ballina: $680,000 (up from $660,000)

● Casino: $320,000 (up from $319,500)

● Kyogle: $351,000 (up from 343, 000)