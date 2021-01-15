Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in flight. Picture: Surf Life Saving Australia
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in flight. Picture: Surf Life Saving Australia
News

Skydiver flown to hospital after collision during free fall

Liana Boss
15th Jan 2021 6:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with lower leg injuries after a skydiving accident at Tyagarah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement they were tasked to the airfield by NSW Ambulance about 7.30pm on Thursday.

They were responding "to a report of a parachuting accident at Tyagarah with initial reports that two parachuters had collided during the jump".

"NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised a 35-year-old male for lower leg injuries after colliding mid free fall from 10,000 feet with a fellow parachutist," the service said.

"Both opened their chutes and both landed safely however the gentleman further aggravated his already broken leg."

The man was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

northern rivers community nsw ambulance parachuting accident skydiving accident tyagarah airfield westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Star magician dead aged 81

    Star magician dead aged 81
    • 15th Jan 2021 7:17 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Premium Content Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Crime Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles or boats in December and January.

        Lismore goes bottoms up over new clinic

        Premium Content Lismore goes bottoms up over new clinic

        Council News New addition to the medical scene set to leave Lismore cleansed

        Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        Premium Content Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        News There are risks involved with one of our key summer activities

        Thistles new coach set to roar club back to ‘glory days’

        Premium Content Thistles new coach set to roar club back to ‘glory days’

        Sport Lismore soccer club gained the 2020 Northern NSW Coach of the Year