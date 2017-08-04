Skydive the Beach takes off with Byron Bay Ballooning

UP AND AWAY: Byron Bay Ballooning has been sold to Skydive Australia.

ONE of Byron Shires highest flying tourist attractions, Byron Bay Bay Ballooning has been sold to Skydive the Beach Group Limited, one of Australasia's biggest adventure tourism company.

Also known as Skydive Australia, the acquisition will strengthen the company's existing adventure offering in Byron Bay, where it has been operating a tandem skydiving business, Skydive Byron Bay since 2005.

Byron Bay Ballooning provides high altitude thrills to approximately 3,000 customers each year and the business will be relocating to Skydive the Beach's skydiving headquarters in Byron Bay within six months.

Skydive MD Anthony Boucaut said the merging of the two businesses would create, "an exciting new adventure hub for tourists and thrill-seekers looking to experience the beauty of Byron from a breath-taking perspective.

"Since we completed an initial public offering in March 2015, Skydive the Beach has been growing exponentially, acquiring Australia Skydive, NZone Skydive, Skydive Wanaka, Raging Thunder Adventures and Reef Magic Cruises.

"Byron Bay is one of Australia's landmark locations. We are thrilled to be developing an adventure hub to support local business, whilst providing a classic and beautiful way to experience the best of Byron," Mr Boaucat said.