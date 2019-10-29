Skullcandy hit it off

HITTING IT OFF: Players at the Boardriders Golf Day.

AFTER two years in a row of being re-scheduled due to soggy, rainy conditions, the Skullcandy Byron Bay Boardriders Charity Golf Day was held in sunny and windy conditions last Sunday at Byron Bay Golf Club.

With the addition of on-course games and hosting from Coopers Beer, Birds of Condor and Stone and Wood, the competitors had plenty of opportunity for fun throughout the day.

The presentation was opened with a Welcome to Country by Paul Bird of the Bundjalung people and was followed by local professional surfers Garrett Parkes and Soli Bailey speaking about how the money raised on the day supports junior surfing in Byron Bay while enabling young people to learn life skills and train to earn a living from surfing.

Sally Miller, a cancer survivor, also spoke about how the club had helped her family- not only through funds raised by the event but by showing support and that "the community had our backs”.

The event was won by defending champions Brenton Minshall, Lee Miller, Mark Krackowizer and Jenny King (playing for Sally Miller).

The Surfection Juniors event was won by Kane Whitelock, Flynn Daniels, Dylan Determan and Luke Smith.

The Surf Industry Challenge was again taken by three time winners. Quiksilver represented by Danny Wills, Mat Crandell, Craig Warton and Dave Tygh.

Throughout the event a spirit of fun and generosity prevailed with the club raising over $ 9,000 on the day.

The previous year's raffle record was shattered by 30%, in part, due to the great prizes donated by local businesses.

According to Byron Bay Boardriders President Neil Cameron, "Our vision is to build a club to be about more than just surfing.

"We aim to be financial enough to help people in the community who are too proud to ask for help.

"Thank you to all of our sponsors. Without you this would not be possible.”

The Boardriders also extends their thanks to The Byron Bay Golf Club staff and all the members of the community that support this event.