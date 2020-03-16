Menu
Like regular check-ups at your GP, regular services will ensure your vehicle receives a clean bill of health.
Skipping car services can mean big trouble for your engine

Blair Bentley , RACQ technical adviser
16th Mar 2020 6:30 AM

“You’ve got high cholesterol” is a phrase you may hear from your doctor, but did you know you could also hear it from your mechanic? Just like how high cholesterol can spell trouble for your body, a sludge build-up in a car can cause serious damage for the engine.

How does my engine develop a cholesterol problem I hear you ask? Surprisingly easy, skip your car’s scheduled services and it’ll develop all by itself, as oil turns into sludge, clogging up the inside of your engine, just like cholesterol.

Oil has a number of jobs to do in an engine beyond providing lubrication for the moving parts. It also helps to clean and cool the various internal parts, as the burning of fossil fuels can be a dirty process that generates a lot of heat and friction.

While using a good quality oil specified by your car’s manufacturer will do its job for a period, it eventually starts to degrade and succumb to the harsh operating conditions. Manufacturers set up the servicing schedule for a reason, and the cost of replacing an engine due to sludge far exceeds the money saved by not servicing the car properly.

car advice cars news motoring advice racq

