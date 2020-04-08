Skilled at air guitar? Lip syncing? This festival's for you

Jam out to your favourite tunes for a new online festival. Picture: Jerad Williams

Jam out to your favourite tunes for a new online festival. Picture: Jerad Williams

BUMMED about Blues? Sad about Splendour? A new festival has arrived to cure your fun FOMO (fear of missing out).

With the forced cancellation or postponement of the large scale festivals that Byron Bay is now famous for, and school holidays all but cancelled the Byron Stay at Home Festival is stepping into the void created by global pandemic to provide much required entertainment to desperate families and music lovers alike.

The artists for the festival will be non other than Byron Shire residents themselves.

Now open the Byron Stay at Home: Rock Your Isolation Festival invites residents and employees of postcodes 2481-2483 to upload videos of themselves and their families rocking out to their all time favourite hits to the Stay at Home Festival via their favourite social media platform - Facebook, Instagram, Youtube or TikTok.

An early entries includes: I want to Break Free by the Benedetti Family

Upon uploading their rocking isolation stay at home video - entrants need to tag it with #byronstayathomefestival #Byronrocksisolaton.

The Festival caters to all ages and will appeal to both families hungry for any activities to do together while at home and music lovers who just want to rock at home.

Prizes will be awarded to the following categories:

• Best Air Guitarist - in each Byron Shire postcode (2481- 2483)

• Best Lip Sync video - Byron Shire

A roadie van load of prizes (including cash) are currently being collected.

Entry is as easy as recording yourself rocking your isolation on your smart phone and uploading it to your preferred social media site.

Entries should be between 30 seconds - 3 minutes.

Entries are open until May 15. Winners to be announced May 20, 2020.

For latest announcements tune into the Byron Shire Rocks Isolations: Stay at Home Festival 2020 Facebook page or Instagram.