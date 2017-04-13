Skaters fly high at Bruns

BATTLER: Aimee Massey flying high at the Battle at Bruns. Photo: Graeme McDonald

LAST Sunday's Battle @ Bruns Skateboard Competition Hosted by Byron Youth Servive saw the Brunswick Heads Skate Park fill with Skate fanatics of all ages.

The event happens yearly in collaboration with Byron Skateboard school, funded by Byron Shire Council as a part of National Youth Week.

There was not a drop of rain during the competition to hinder the keen Gromets.

Food was donated by local businesses the Village Green, IGA and Bruns Bakery, and a free BBQ was provided to keep the busy skaters satisfied.

Sponsors include Stash House, Truckstop, Skull candy and Skate All Day.

The Next Skate comp to be held in the Byron Shire is Rukkus to be held on Sunday July 20 in Mullumbimby.

Results

Girls: 1. Haylie Powell, 2. Indiana Barnard, 3. Izzy MyPherson. Under 8 Boys: 1. Oscar Southerden, 2. Jake Thatcher, 3. Rowan Shiris. Under 12 Boys: 1. Karlin, 2. Riley, 3. Nakula. Under 16 Boys: 1. Nixen, 2. Sam, 3. Bailey. Open: 1. Sambo Remwick, 2. Michael Mitchell, 3. Luke Phillips. Masters: 1. Brash, 2. Tony, 3. Flavio.