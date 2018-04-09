Menu
Skateboarder shot on the Gold Coast

Lea Emery
by Peyton Hutchins

POLICE are hunting for an assailant who shot a man while he was riding his skateboard along the street on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

A manhunt is underway involving officers on the ground and the police chopper after a man, 28, was shot by a gunman on Mortensen Road, Nerang at midday.

It is understood the 28-year-old victim was involved in a verbal argument with another man before he rode off on his skateboard down the street.

Police say the other man shot the victim as he rode off.

The scene of a shooting at Nerang.
The gunman fled in a van after the shooting and got away despite police attempting to stop him using road spikes.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported they saw 'a male body on the side of the road' and a heavy police helicopter presence over the suburb.

The pair were known to each other and police are hunting for a 22-year-old man.

It was a loud crack from next door that was the first thing which alerted neighbour Robbie Dale to the shooting.

"I thought that's not a balloon or a backfire," he said.

Mr Dale said when he went outside he saw someone screaming for help as they had been shot and another person giving the man first aid.

"It think it was a sawn-off rifle," he said.

Mr Dale also saw a man run off into a silver Audi before taking off.

"It was almost frightening," he said.

Mr Dale said he called Triple 0 and offered another towel to a woman giving first aid.

He said the men involved in the argument were "bad kids" who were often in trouble.

More to come

Topics:  manhunt nerang police shooting

