Skateboarder hit by car in Casino
A 16-YEAR-OLD male skateboarder has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Casino.
The crash occurred at Colches St this afternoon.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy was in a stable condition with abrasions to the face, elbow and side of the body and bleeding from the mouth and possible concussion.
The patient suffered a seizure after the crash lasting about one minute but was conscious and breathing.
Two ambulance crews were on scene and were taking spinal precautions.