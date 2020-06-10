Size, skill and passion: Byron rugby club’s best players
SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his best Byron Bay side (2010-2019) in Far North Coast rugby union.
Front row, Tim Hartmann
An all effort player who never took a backward step at the breakdown.
Hooker, Josh Smith
A big contributor when he is at his best and was a standout when they won the Village competition grand final over Yamba in 2012.
Front row, Matthew Lund
Dominant up front when they had the best scrum in the competition and used it as a main attacking weapon in 2016.
Second row, Will Aisake
The size and consistency in the tight five. Never has a bad season and played well at representative level last year.
Second row, Troy Wynter
Age and experience counts and he had plenty of both when he arrived at the club. A great ball runner.
Flanker, Craig Wallace
The heart and soul of the team. Wallace has battled numerous shoulder and knee injuries over the years but still manages to deliver passionate performances.
Flanker, Evan Mallory
Underrated in many ways and did a lot of the hard work in the forwards which often goes unnoticed.
Number 8, Jack Cooke
A special talent and managed to score a try in almost every game of the 2016 season.
Halfback, Harold Chiffoleau
Plenty of halfbacks have come and gone over the years but Chiffoleau was probably the most talented. Quick off the mark.
Five-eighth, Owain Roberts
Another position they struggled to nail down while they had plenty of options for centre and fullback. Roberts managed to adapt to many positions in the backline.
Wing, James Oakley
A genuine winger and was as competitive as anyone. A constant threat when he was in form.
Inside centre, Sean Nicholl
A big body in the middle and was hard to stop close to the tryline. Byron would have won a first grade grand final if they could have kept the American powerhouse at the club longer.
Outside centre, Harvey Bell
One of the most gifted and skilful players to come into the competition. Only a handful of others across the zone can match him.
Wing, Blake Whittaker
Versatile in that he played well at halfback and on the wing.
Fullback, Jascha Saeck
A measure of consistency and one of a handful of locals who has kept the team going.