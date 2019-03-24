Size is important when you shop at Aldi

THERE was a time I thought Aldi was the greatest thing since sliced bread - or at least the peanut butter on the bread.

Now I know better. The German-owned supermarket has played me like one of the cheap ukuleles it was selling just a few weeks ago.

Aldi has been tricking me into thinking I'm always getting a bargain and that's not always the case.

National brand products sold at Aldi are smaller and they aren't aways the cheapest.

Aldi tells us it's "different good" well this is "different bad."

Take a close look at the Bega peanut butter - the jars bought from Aldi and Coles are exactly the same but the one bought from Aldi weighs 25 grams less. And it's not just Bega peanut butter, there are 15 less tissues in the Kleenex box at Aldi despite them being the same size and 10ml less deodorant in the "same size" Rexona women's roll-on.

Other items are slightly different. My Dog gourmet beef with cheese is sold in a 85g pack at Aldi and a 100g pack at its competitors but it's hard to tell them apart and the Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper sold at Aldi has 10 less sheets per roll.

In some cases Aldi stocks different sizes of goods to the other two supermarkets.

For example, on its shelves is a 150g jar of Moccona coffee while in Woolies and Coles you can only get a 100g or 200g jar while Aldi's tin of Milo is 385g, the closest in size in the other two is 450g.

Spot the difference

If you are shopping on the run and not paying attention it could be costing you money.

Queensland Consumers Association spokesman Ian Jarratt says that's why it pays to look, not at the size of the box or the total price, but how much the item costs per gram or millilitres.

"Pack size differences in national brands between retailers is one of the many reasons shoppers should compare unit prices, not the headline item price if they want to assess the value for money of packaged goods," he says.

He says while Aldi has the most national brand packs sizes that differ from Coles and Woolworths, there are also differences in pack size between what is sold at the other two supermarkets.

"You can think you are buying the same pack size, and assuming you are looking for value for money, you could be way out."

Shoppers beware, it's not the only packaging trick in the grocery aisles.

The Queensland Consumers Association also points out it isn't always cheaper to buy the bigger pack; sometimes packages used for small quantities of a product are the same packs that contain more; and some packs may look big but can contain what the consumers association refers to as "unnecessarily large amounts of non-functional fill (usually) air."

Tennille Stewart from Stafford Heights says she shops at Aldi once a week.

"It's my first stop for groceries and I'll head to Woolies if I can't get everything I need," she says.

"But I always use the unit price. It is the best way to save money."

Tenille Stewart from Stafford Heights says she shops at Aldi once a week.

"It's my first stop for groceries and I'll head to Woolies if I can't get everything I need," she says.

"But I always use the unit price. It is the best way to save money."

Bega Peanut Butter

Aldi 755g $5.99 79 cents/100g

Coles 780g $6.50 83 cents/100g

Woolworths 780g $6.50 83 cents/100g

VERDICT: Aldi wins

My Dog Gourmet Beef with Cheese

Aldi 85g 89 cents $1.05/100g

Coles 100g 90 cents 90 cents/100g (Special)

Woolworth 100g $1.35 $1.35g/100g

VERDICT: Coles wins

Rexona Women's Roll on Classic

Aldi 40ml $2.99 $7.48/100ml

Coles 50ml $4 $8/100g

Woolworths 50ml $4 $8/100ml

VERDICT: Aldi wins

Kleenex Soothe Aloe Vera & Vitamin E Tissues

Aldi 80 tissues $$1.69 $2.11/100 sheets

Coles 95 tissues $2 $2.11/100 sheets

Woolworths 95 tissues $2 $2.11/100 sheets

VERDICT: It's a tie