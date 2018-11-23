Sixth-grader praised for detailed note following hit and run

A legendary note penned by a sixth-grader who witnessed a hit and run has gone viral after it was posted by a very grateful university student in New York this week.

The note has been praised by people around the world not just for being a good deed, but also for its thoroughness and amusing illustrations.

"Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale)," New York university student Andrew Sipowicz, 21, wrote on Twitter.

Alongside the message he posted a photo of the note and a separate photo of the damage done to his car by an apparent bus driver who fled the scene without leaving her details.

Penned in careful handwriting, the note declared "bus 448 hit your car" and explained how the driver had swiped the vehicle.

"She hit and run. She tried to vear [sic] over and squeeze threw [sic] but couldn't … She made a dent and I saw what happened," the student wrote.

Just to clarify further, the note helpfully included a diagram of "the bus that hit your car" featuring stick figure students. If you look closely, they're screaming in the windows.

"Sorry," the student wrote.

At the time of writing, Mr Sipowicz's tweet of the note has been re-posted 248,000 times and received more than 1.2 million likes.

The teacher of the student, Mr Nick Kiser, joined in on the social media fun, calling it a "proud teacher moment."

"One of my students wasn't afraid to be a 'snitch' and did the good deed," he wrote, adding there would be no homework over the Thanksgiving weekend as a reward.

According to Buzzfeed News in America, the company that owns school buses in the local district has already met with Mr Sipowicz and will "cover the full cost of the repair" in addition to firing the driver responsible.

A happy ending then ... except for the bus driver.